What a shot! 31 amazing sports photos

Updated 8:45 PM ET, Mon December 4, 2017

Wisconsin running back Chris James reaches over the pile for a touchdown during the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, December 2. The fourth-quarter score moved the Badgers closer to Ohio State, but they ultimately lost 27-21. It was their first loss of the season.
Wisconsin running back Chris James reaches over the pile for a touchdown during the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, December 2. The fourth-quarter score moved the Badgers closer to Ohio State, but they ultimately lost 27-21. It was their first loss of the season.
Tiger Woods tees off during the final round of the Hero World Challenge on Sunday, December 3. Woods &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/01/sport/tiger-woods-hero-world-challenge-comeback/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;finished tied for ninth&lt;/a&gt; in the 18-player event, his first competitive tournament in nearly a year. He was making his long-awaited return from a fourth back surgery, and he said his pain-free comeback &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/04/golf/tiger-woods-looking-ahead-to-2018/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has him &quot;excited&quot;&lt;/a&gt; for the year ahead.
Tiger Woods tees off during the final round of the Hero World Challenge on Sunday, December 3. Woods finished tied for ninth in the 18-player event, his first competitive tournament in nearly a year. He was making his long-awaited return from a fourth back surgery, and he said his pain-free comeback has him "excited" for the year ahead.
Dallas&#39; Ryan Switzer dives into the end zone after returning a punt 83 yards for a touchdown on Thursday, November 30. Dallas crushed Washington 38-14.
Dallas' Ryan Switzer dives into the end zone after returning a punt 83 yards for a touchdown on Thursday, November 30. Dallas crushed Washington 38-14.
Competitors travel through the Ica desert during Peru&#39;s Marathon des Sables on Thursday, November 30. The ultramarathon is divided into six stages and is approximately 250 kilometers (155.34 miles) long.
Competitors travel through the Ica desert during Peru's Marathon des Sables on Thursday, November 30. The ultramarathon is divided into six stages and is approximately 250 kilometers (155.34 miles) long.
Golden State guard Shaun Livingston, right, argues a call with referee Courtney Kirkland during an NBA game in Miami on Sunday, December 3. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nba.com/article/2017/12/04/shaun-livingston-one-game-courtney-kirkland-one-week#/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Both were suspended&lt;/a&gt; for the head bump.
Golden State guard Shaun Livingston, right, argues a call with referee Courtney Kirkland during an NBA game in Miami on Sunday, December 3. Both were suspended for the head bump.
Australian rugby players tackle New Zealand&#39;s Lilieta Maumau during the final of the Rugby League World Cup on Saturday, December 2. Australia, the tournament host and defending champion, won 23-16.
Australian rugby players tackle New Zealand's Lilieta Maumau during the final of the Rugby League World Cup on Saturday, December 2. Australia, the tournament host and defending champion, won 23-16.
American skier Travis Ganong slips past a pole during a World Cup training run in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Thursday, November 30.
American skier Travis Ganong slips past a pole during a World Cup training run in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Thursday, November 30.
Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter celebrates after the Bulldogs defeated Auburn 28-7 to win the SEC title on Saturday, December 2. The next day, Georgia was one of the four teams chosen to play in this season&#39;s College Football Playoff.
Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter celebrates after the Bulldogs defeated Auburn 28-7 to win the SEC title on Saturday, December 2. The next day, Georgia was one of the four teams chosen to play in this season's College Football Playoff.
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo plays in the snow during a Spanish league match in Bilbao, Spain, on Saturday, December 2.
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo plays in the snow during a Spanish league match in Bilbao, Spain, on Saturday, December 2.
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona holds up England&#39;s name during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/01/football/world-cup-draw-russia-football-putin/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the World Cup draw&lt;/a&gt; in Moscow on Friday, December 1. Maradona, of course, scored two of his most famous goals against the English, knocking them out of the 1986 World Cup.
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona holds up England's name during the World Cup draw in Moscow on Friday, December 1. Maradona, of course, scored two of his most famous goals against the English, knocking them out of the 1986 World Cup.
DePaul&#39;s Justin Roberts, left, and Youngstown State&#39;s Jeremiah Ferguson battle for a loose ball during a college basketball game in Chicago on Saturday, December 2.
DePaul's Justin Roberts, left, and Youngstown State's Jeremiah Ferguson battle for a loose ball during a college basketball game in Chicago on Saturday, December 2.
A young Chelsea fan wears a badge-covered hat before a Premier League match in London on Wednesday, November 29.
A young Chelsea fan wears a badge-covered hat before a Premier League match in London on Wednesday, November 29.
Francis Ngannou knocks out Alistair Overeem during their UFC fight in Detroit on Saturday, December 2. The fight was stopped at the 1:42 mark of round one.
Francis Ngannou knocks out Alistair Overeem during their UFC fight in Detroit on Saturday, December 2. The fight was stopped at the 1:42 mark of round one.
Gremio players carry their coach, Renato Gaucho, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/30/football/copa-libertadores-final-gremio-beats-lanus/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning the Copa Libertadores&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, November 29. The Brazilian soccer club defeated Argentina&#39;s Lanus to be crowned the best soccer club in South America.
Gremio players carry their coach, Renato Gaucho, after winning the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, November 29. The Brazilian soccer club defeated Argentina's Lanus to be crowned the best soccer club in South America.
Ottawa&#39;s Jean-Gabriel Pageau shoots the puck during an NHL game in New York on Friday, December 1.
Ottawa's Jean-Gabriel Pageau shoots the puck during an NHL game in New York on Friday, December 1.
The Toronto Raptors&#39; mascot jokes with rapper Drake during an NBA game on Friday, December 1.
The Toronto Raptors' mascot jokes with rapper Drake during an NBA game on Friday, December 1.
German biathlete Denise Herrmann fires her rifle during a World Cup event in Ostersund, Sweden, on Friday, December 1. She won the 7.5-kilometer sprint competition.
German biathlete Denise Herrmann fires her rifle during a World Cup event in Ostersund, Sweden, on Friday, December 1. She won the 7.5-kilometer sprint competition.
USC tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe stiff-arms Stanford&#39;s Frank Buncom during the Pac-12 championship game on Friday, December 1. USC won 31-28.
USC tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe stiff-arms Stanford's Frank Buncom during the Pac-12 championship game on Friday, December 1. USC won 31-28.
French weightlifter Romain Jordan Sebastian Imadouchine reacts during the Weightlifting World Championships on Sunday, December 3. He won bronze in his weight class&#39; clean-and-jerk category.
French weightlifter Romain Jordan Sebastian Imadouchine reacts during the Weightlifting World Championships on Sunday, December 3. He won bronze in his weight class' clean-and-jerk category.
German skier Stefan Luitz competes in the giant slalom during a World Cup event in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Sunday, December 3. He finished in third.
German skier Stefan Luitz competes in the giant slalom during a World Cup event in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Sunday, December 3. He finished in third.
Phoenix center Greg Monroe rises above a crowd during an NBA game in Boston on Saturday, December 2.
Phoenix center Greg Monroe rises above a crowd during an NBA game in Boston on Saturday, December 2.
Australia&#39;s Cameron Bancroft dives for the crease as he is run out by England&#39;s Chris Woakes during the second Test match of the Ashes series on Saturday, December 2.
Australia's Cameron Bancroft dives for the crease as he is run out by England's Chris Woakes during the second Test match of the Ashes series on Saturday, December 2.
Huddersfield Town&#39;s Elias Kachunga, left, and Everton&#39;s Mason Holgate jump for&lt;br /&gt;a header during a Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on Saturday, December 2.
Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga, left, and Everton's Mason Holgate jump for
a header during a Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on Saturday, December 2.
Vegas goalie Malcolm Subban eyes the puck during an NHL game in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday, November 30.
Vegas goalie Malcolm Subban eyes the puck during an NHL game in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday, November 30.
Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz fumbles the ball near the goal line during an NFL game in Seattle on Sunday, December 3. Seattle won 24-10, handing the 10-1 Eagles their second loss of the season.
Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz fumbles the ball near the goal line during an NFL game in Seattle on Sunday, December 3. Seattle won 24-10, handing the 10-1 Eagles their second loss of the season.
Columbus defender Harrison Afful is consoled by his coach, Gregg Berhalter, right, and Toronto coach Greg Vanney after Toronto won Major League Soccer&#39;s Eastern Conference Championship on Wednesday, November 29. Toronto will play Seattle in an MLS Cup rematch on December 10.
Columbus defender Harrison Afful is consoled by his coach, Gregg Berhalter, right, and Toronto coach Greg Vanney after Toronto won Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference Championship on Wednesday, November 29. Toronto will play Seattle in an MLS Cup rematch on December 10.
Nebraska&#39;s Anton Gill battles for a rebound with Boston College&#39;s Steffon Mitchell during a college basketball game on Wednesday, November 29.
Nebraska's Anton Gill battles for a rebound with Boston College's Steffon Mitchell during a college basketball game on Wednesday, November 29.
Hockey fans in St. Louis use their cell phones to light up the Scottrade Center before an NHL game on Friday, December 1. The pregame ceremony was paying tribute to Ari Dougan, an 11-year-old who recently lost her battle with cancer.
Hockey fans in St. Louis use their cell phones to light up the Scottrade Center before an NHL game on Friday, December 1. The pregame ceremony was paying tribute to Ari Dougan, an 11-year-old who recently lost her battle with cancer.
Manchester City&#39;s David Silva celebrates his goal -- and West Ham&#39;s Pablo Zabaleta covers his face -- during a Premier League match in Manchester, England, on Sunday, December 3. Manchester City won 2-1 to maintain its eight-point lead in the league standings.
Manchester City's David Silva celebrates his goal -- and West Ham's Pablo Zabaleta covers his face -- during a Premier League match in Manchester, England, on Sunday, December 3. Manchester City won 2-1 to maintain its eight-point lead in the league standings.
Utah&#39;s Donovan Mitchell rises for a dunk during an NBA game in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 30.
Utah's Donovan Mitchell rises for a dunk during an NBA game in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 30.
Amateurs and professionals take part in a paddleboard race along the Seine river in Paris on Sunday, December 3. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/27/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-1128/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 23 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Amateurs and professionals take part in a paddleboard race along the Seine river in Paris on Sunday, December 3. See 23 amazing sports photos from last week
Take a look at 31 amazing sports photos from November 28 through December 4.