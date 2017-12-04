The simple reason Donald Trump endorsed Roy Moore

That's far from the only similarity between the two. Moore has repeatedly bested the political establishment in Alabama, just like Trump did nationally. Moore positions himself as a warrior against political correctness. Same for Trump. Moore is at war with the liberal media. Ditto Trump. And so on.

In Moore, Trump sees a kindred soul. And now, with Moore bouncing back in polls and seemingly with the momentum in his race against Democrat Doug Jones, Trump wants to be in on the Alabama race so he can claim credit if Moore wins.

Given all of that, it would have been far more surprising if Trump hadn't endorsed Moore.

The Point: Trump sees the world through one lens: "How does this affect me?" And he believes a Moore win is good for the sort of anti-establishment politics they both practice. That, plus the prospect of being associated with a winner, drives Trump's logic in this decision. And all his decisions.