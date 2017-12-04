Trump calls Roy Moore to offer his endorsement

Story highlights Trump had hesitated to throw his full support behind the embattled Republican candidate

Trump all but endorsed Moore last month

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Monday called Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore and endorsed his campaign, fully aligning himself with the embattled Republican candidate eight days before the special election.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said Trump and Moore "had a positive call" during which they "discussed the state of the Alabama Senate race."

According to a release from the Moore campaign, Trump called the Senate candidate a "fighter," and wrapped up the call by saying, "go get 'em, Roy!"

"I am honored to receive the support and endorsement of President Donald Trump," Moore said in a statement. "President Trump knows that the future of his conservative agenda in Congress hinges on this election. I look forward to fighting alongside the President to strengthen our military, secure our border, protect our gun rights, defend the sanctity of life, and confirm conservative judges to courts around this nation. We had a good conversation over the phone today and are working together towards conservative victory on December 12."

Trump fully endorsed on Twitter earlier Monday morning, despite his hesitancy to throw his full support behind the embattled Republican candidate in the wake of explosive accusations against him. His tweet Monday came as recent polls show a close race.

