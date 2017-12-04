Trump to attend opening of civil rights museum in Mississippi

(CNN) President Donald Trump will travel to Jackson, Mississippi, Saturday for the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

It features eight galleries that focus on the years 1945 to 1976 "when Mississippi was ground zero for the national Civil Rights Movement," the website says.

Congressman Thompson released the following statement regarding @realDonaldTrump 's attendance to the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. pic.twitter.com/I0h1PDRDB7

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Mississippi, issued a statement praising Trump's visit, saying he hoped it would help Trump "understand the pain he is causing the black and underserved communities across America."

"His unfair budget cuts in agriculture, education, health care and housing disproportionately impacts people of color and is viewed by many as an act reminiscent of Jim Crow policies of the South," Thompson said in his statement.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson called Trump's planned visit "an affront to the veterans of the civil rights movement."

"Trump's statements and policies regarding the protection and enforcement of civil rights have been abysmal," he said Tuesday in a statement. "He has created a commission to reinforce voter suppression, refused to denounce white supremacists, and overall, has created a racially hostile climate in this nation."

Trump was widely criticized for racially charged remarks he made in the wake of a deadly incident in Charlottesville, Virginia, when protesters clashed over the removal of a Confederate statue.

Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer was killed in August when a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters gathered to oppose a "Unite the Right" rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups. Nineteen others were injured in the incident.

The President told reporters during a news conference days after the incident: "I think there is blame on both sides."

"What about the 'alt-left' that came charging at, as you say, the 'alt-right,' do they have any semblance of guilt?" Trump asked. "What about the fact they came charging with clubs in hands, swinging clubs, do they have any problem? I think they do."