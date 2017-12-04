Story highlights The announcement, expected this week, would fulfill a Trump campaign promise

Saudis' US ambassador and French President Macron express concerns

(CNN) Two major US allies registered their concern about reported plans by President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem, in whole or in part, as the capital of Israel.

The announcement, expected this week, would fulfill a Trump campaign promise -- one made by previous presidents and then set aside because of regional concerns and Jerusalem's contested status between Israelis and Palestinians. Both sides claim the holy city as their capital.

"Any announcement prior to a final settlement would have a detrimental impact on the peace process and would heighten tensions in the region," Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US, said in a statement to CNN.

In a phone call with Trump on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed similar concerns, according to a readout provided by the French Foreign Ministry.

The French President expressed his concern about the possibility that the United States might unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, according to the statement.

