(CNN) Two major US allies registered their concern about reported plans by President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem, in whole or in part, as the capital of Israel.

The announcement, expected this week, would fulfill a Trump campaign promise -- one made by previous presidents and then set aside because of regional concerns and Jerusalem's contested status between Israelis and Palestinians. Both sides claim the holy city as their capital.

The resistance from allies is reportedly leading to debate within the administration on how to balance the move with recognition of Palestinian claims to Jerusalem and may delay an announcement, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

"Any announcement prior to a final settlement would have a detrimental impact on the peace process and would heighten tensions in the region," Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US, said in a statement to CNN.

In a phone call with Trump on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed similar thoughts, according to a readout provided by the French Foreign Ministry.

