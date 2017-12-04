RNC is getting back into Alabama Senate race

Washington (CNN) The Republican National Committee will transfer funds to the Alabama Republican Party following President Donald Trump's endorsement Monday of GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore in that state's special election next week, according to a senior RNC official.

The official added, "The RNC is the political arm of the president and we support the President."

While Trump and the RNC are backing Moore, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is not changing its stance. An NRSC source says it is staying out of the race and that Chairman Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado remains committed to this position.

Trump put his full support behind the controversial Republican candidate on Monday despite accusations by one woman that Moore had initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14 years old. The legal age of consent in Alabama is 16. After the report, another woman came forward to accuse Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16, and several other women said he had pursued relationships with them when they were teens and he was in his early 30s. Moore, now 70, vehemently denies the allegations.

