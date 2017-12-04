The Republican exodus in the age of Donald Trump

Story highlights 1 in 8 who identified as Republicans or Republican-leaning in November 2016 no longer do so

Washington (CNN) Since last year's presidential election, some Republicans have been running for the hills.

of Americans self-identify as Republicans or Republican-leaning independents during 2017 so far, Only 38%of Americans self-identify as Republicans or Republican-leaning independents during 2017 so far, according to an average of monthly numbers from Gallup . This number marks the lowest it's been in more than a quarter century of polling, stretching back to 1991.

Over the last year, the polling data shows the GOP share of the electorate falling from a 42% monthly average around the presidential election in November 2016 down to a 37% monthly average now, one year later.

That also means roughly one in eight people who identified as Republicans or Republican-leaning in November 2016 no longer do so. (The number of Democrats has held roughly steady over the same period.)

Meanwhile, an average of 45% of the US population says they identify as Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents in 2017 so far. The gap between Democrats and Republicans marks the widest Democratic advantage in the electorate since former President Barack Obama took office in 2009.

