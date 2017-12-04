Story highlights Suit argues Trump exceeded his authority in reducing Grand Staircase-Escalante

Administration officials had expected the proclamations to wind up in court

Salt Lake City (CNN) A group of environmental and conservation groups sued President Donald Trump and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in federal court on Monday, alleging that Trump did not have the authority to dramatically shrink Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

The lawsuit, which comprises The Wilderness Society, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Sierra Club and seven other groups as plaintiffs, argues that Trump's decision to reduce the size of Grand Staircase-Escalante was "unlawful" and "exceeds his authority under the US Constitution and the Antiquities Act."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Heather Swift, a spokeswoman for the Interior Department, said: "We are well within our authority," and referred further questions to the Department of Justice.

A group of Native American tribes in Utah was expected to file a similar suit against Trump and his administration in federal court on Monday over his decision to dramatically shrink Utah's Bears Ears National Monument. The suit will come from representatives from the Hopi, Zuni, Ute Mountain Ute, the Navajo Nation and the Ute Indian tribe, lawyers for the tribes said.

Trump had announced on Monday in Salt Lake City that he would follow Zinke's recommendations and reduce Bears Ears National Monument by over 80% and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by roughly 45%. The two presidential proclamations, which Trump signed at an event at the Utah Capitol, would break Bears Ears into two national monuments and Grand Staircase-Escalante into three separate monuments.

Read More