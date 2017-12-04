Romney on Moore: 'No majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity'

(CNN) Mitt Romney, on the day President Donald Trump endorsed Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race, issued a strong rebuke of Republicans embracing the controversial candidate.

Romney tweeted, "Roy Moore in the US Senate would be a stain on the GOP and on the nation. Leigh Corfman and other victims are courageous heroes. No vote, no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity."

Multiple women, including Corfman in an interview with The Washington Post, have accused Moore of pursing relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s.