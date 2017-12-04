Story highlights Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers was hospitalized last week

About 40 supporters gathered at a Detroit church to show their support Monday

Detroit (CNN) Supporters of Democratic Rep. John Conyers of Michigan gathered in the sanctuary of a Detroit church Monday morning to urge national leaders like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to grant Conyers full due process under the law.

Conyers is embroiled in controversy after multiple women alleged that the congressman -- the longest currently serving member of the US House of Representatives -- had sexually harassed them when they worked for him. The entire House Democratic leadership has called for Conyers to step down , but he has denied any wrongdoing.

The congressman was admitted to a hospital late last week for shortness of breath, dizziness and other symptoms, according to his attorney Arnold Reed. Conyers did not attend the rally this morning, which was organized by Michigan state Democratic Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo.

Approximately 40 state and community leaders, including politicians and pastors, stood before an enthusiastic crowd of community members, chanting phrases like "due process" and "no justice, no peace" along with the speakers.

Many of the speakers emphasized that they did not discount the allegations the women had made against Conyers but wanted him to be treated fairly. Pastor Warren Evans told the crowd that his call for due process and a full investigation "has nothing to do with being pro-John or against women's rights."