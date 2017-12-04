Story highlights Rep. John Conyers faces multiple accusations of sexual harassment

He was hospitalized last week for shortness of breath

Detroit (CNN) Rep. John Conyers' attorney Arnold Reed -- who has been speaking for the Michigan Democrat amid allegations of sexual harassment -- will make an announcement Tuesday morning on a Detroit talk-radio show, according to a tweet by the lawyer.

"I have just concluded my talks with #congressman Conyers," Reed wrote on Twitter Monday evening. "We will make an announcement tomorrow at 10:15 a.m. on the Mildred Gaddis show #102.7 FM."

Conyers, who has not spoken publicly since returning to his home district last month, is expected to speak with Reed on the show, the attorney said.

Questions continued to mount after the congressman was admitted to the hospital for shortness of breath, dizziness and other symptoms late last week.

