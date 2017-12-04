Story highlights Court documents state that Flynn spoke to a senior transition team official

CNN has reported that McFarland was the transition official who spoke to Flynn

Washington (CNN) Former national security adviser Michael Flynn's deputy told a key Senate committee she "was not aware" of any communications between Flynn and the Russian ambassador -- an assertion that appears to contradict a court filing unsealed Friday, according to documents obtained by CNN.

Written comments from K.T. McFarland, who was previously Flynn's deputy and is now President Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador to Singapore, contrast with court documents unsealed Friday after Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

"Did you ever discuss any of General Flynn's contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak directly with General Flynn?" Sen. Cory Booker asked McFarland in July in written correspondence with the committee, which is overseeing her nomination.

"I am not aware of any of the issues or events as described above," McFarland wrote.

The court documents detailing the charge against Flynn state that he spoke to a senior transition team official about what to discuss with Kislyak after the Obama administration issued new sanctions against Russia on December 29.