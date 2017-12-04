Story highlights R.C. Hammond had been Tillerson's communications adviser

His exit comes amid uncertainty over Tillerson's future in the administration

Washington (CNN) R.C. Hammond, a senior aide for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, will leave his position in mid-December, according to senior administration officials.

Hammond had been Tillerson's communications adviser and a key spokesman for the secretary.

The reason for his departure remains unclear but his exit coincides with the swearing in of the department's new undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, Irwin Steven Goldstein. One official tells CNN that Tillerson's office is hoping to develop a more cohesive communications strategy and a more positive relationship with the press under Goldstein.

Hammond so far has declined to comment to CNN.

His departure also comes amid uncertainty over Tillerson's own future with the administration. Last week, several news outlets, including CNN , reported that the President had tired of Tillerson and was considering replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Trump denied those reports on Twitter, while Tillerson has called them "laughable."

