(CNN) Senate Republicans passed their tax bill in the early hours of Saturday morning and now Republicans across the Capitol are bracing themselves for their next challenge: conference.

The House of Representatives formally voted 222-192 Monday night to go to conference committee on the tax bill, where they will work to iron out key differences between their bill and the Senate's. The House is also expected Monday evening to appoint conferees, the select lawmakers who will be tasked with trying to deliver the reconciled tax bill to President Donald Trump's desk before Christmas.

But there was some unexpected drama to what was a routine vote. The vote was tied for a period as some Republicans made a show of their displeasure with plans to implement a two-week continuing resolution to fund the government beyond the current deadline scheduled for Friday.

The broad contours of the two bills remain the same, but the regional differences that complicated the tax bill as it moved through the House and Senate are also likely to pop up again in conference. For example, northeast and California Republicans have advocated to restore more state and local tax deductions than are currently in the two chambers' bills. And Republicans in both the House and Senate have argued that larger tax breaks should be given to so-called pass through businesses.

