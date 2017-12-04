Story highlights The Senate and the House each passed their own version of a tax bill

Most of the work of the conference committee will happen in private negotiations

(CNN) Senate Republicans passed their tax bill in the early hours of Saturday morning and now Republicans across the Capitol are bracing themselves for their next challenge: conference.

The House of Representatives formally voted Monday night to go to conference committee on the tax bill where they will work to iron out key differences between their tax bill and the Senate's. The House is also expected Monday evening to appoint conferees, the select lawmakers who will be tasked with trying to deliver the reconciled tax bill to President Donald Trump's desk before Christmas.

The broad contours of the two bills remain the same, but the regional differences that complicated the tax bill as it moved through the House and Senate are also likely to pop up again in conference. For example, northeast and California Republicans have advocated to restore more state and local tax deductions than are currently in the two chambers' bills. And Republicans in both the House and Senate have argued that larger tax breaks should be given to so-called pass through businesses.

Most of the work of the conference committee will happen in private negotiations between leadership and committee staff as they tackle one of the most challenging aspects of the negotiations: ensuring that the bill meets special Senate rules. Under reconciliation -- the process that gives Republicans the ability to pass their bill with just 51 votes in the Senate -- Republicans cannot produce a bill that adds to the deficit after 10 years.

Read More