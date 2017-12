Farenthold accuser: Time for a 'reckoning' on sexual harassment

Washington (CNN) Lauren Greene, who alleges in a court document that Rep. Blake Farenthold sexually harassed her while she was his employee, told CNN that she believes the tide is changing on the issue of sexual harassment and assault.

"I think that what is going on right now, it's more than a moment, I think it's a reckoning and we're having these conversations that have been needed to be had," Greene told CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview Monday evening.

In a lawsuit filed by Greene , she claimed that another staffer had said the Texas Republican had "sexual fantasies" and "wet dreams" about her. She was later fired less than a month after she expressed her concerns over a hostile work environment with the congressman, according to the l awsuit filed in December 2014 in the District Court for the District of Columbia.

Greene said she started working for Farenthold as an intern and worked her way up to communications director, but that the complaint she made changed the course of her career.

Read More