Farenthold accuser: Time for a 'reckoning' on sexual harassment

Washington (CNN) Lauren Greene, who alleges in a court document that Rep. Blake Farenthold sexually harassed her while she was his employee, told CNN that she believes the tide is changing on the issue of sexual harassment and assault.

"I think that what is going on right now, it's more than a moment, I think it's a reckoning and we're having these conversations that have been needed to be had," Greene told CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview Monday evening.

Greene said she started working for Farenthold as an intern and worked her way up to communications director, but that the complaint she made changed the course of her career.

