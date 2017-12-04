Grassley: 'Booze or women or movies' are reasons people don't invest

Story highlights Sen. Chuck Grassley implied people who don't invest their money spend it on 'booze or women or movies'

The GOP tax plan does not repeal estate tax but doubles exemption levels

Washington (CNN) Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, offered a frank explanation over the weekend of who would benefit from a doubling of the estate tax exemption.

"I think not having the estate tax recognizes the people that are investing," Grassley told the Des Moines Register . "As opposed to those that are just spending every darn penny they have, whether it's on booze or women or movies."

In a statement to CNN on Monday afternoon, Grassley said his comments were taken out of context.

"My point regarding the estate tax, which has been taken out of context, is that the government shouldn't seize the fruits of someone's lifetime of labor after they die," he said. "The question is one of basic fairness, and working to create a tax code that doesn't penalize frugality, saving and investment. That's as true for family farmers who have to break up their operations to pay the IRS following the death of a loved one as it is for parents saving for their children's college education or working families investing and saving for their retirement."

Unlike the House GOP bill, which proposes an eventual repeal of the estate tax, Senate Republicans have not proposed going that far but look to double the exemption rates from their current levels.

