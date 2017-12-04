(CNN) The Supreme Court will hear New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's challenge on Monday to a federal law that bans most states from sports betting.

New Jersey wants the justices to strike down the law that would clear the way for several states to tap into what some say is a $150 billion per year illegal industry.

The controversy started in 2011 when New Jersey voters approved a measure to legalize sports betting to help the casino industries in a faltering economy. But the state law was immediately challenged by professional sports leagues and the NCAA, which pointed to a federal law passed in 1992 that bans state sports betting with some exceptions.

The law is called the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act and it makes it unlawful for a state to "sponsor, operate, advertise, promote, license, or authorize by law" sports wagering. Nevada was exempted from the law and three other states -- Montana, Delaware, and Oregon -- had already enacted sports lotteries and were allowed to continue to do so. At the time, New Jersey could have allowed sports wagering if it had acted within a year of the law's effective date, but New Jersey chose not to.

By 2012, the state had changed its mind and passed a law to allow sports betting. Sports leagues challenged the law citing the 1992 law, and they won in federal court.

