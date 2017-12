GOP's next goal: Shred the social safety net

Sally Kohn is an activist, columnist and television commentator. Follow her on Twitter: @sallykohn. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The Republican tax bill and its aftermath prove two things about our politics today. First, no matter how much they might insist otherwise, Republicans consistently prioritize the economic advantage and security of big business and the very wealthy at the expense of middle- and low-income Americans. And, second, no matter how much he might insist otherwise, Donald Trump is in perfect lockstep with the core of the Republican economic agenda.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Republican senators passed an approximately 500-page package of legislation that had reportedly been influenced by over 6,000 corporate lobbyists -- more than half of all the lobbyists in Washington, according to Public Citizen, a nonprofit organization representing consumer interests. In doing so, they effectively raised taxes on millions of middle-class and poor Americans in order to give giant tax handouts to big business and the wealthy.

And now, it's about to get worse. Reports are that Republicans will use the giant deficits created by their corporate giveaways to justify cuts to Social Security and Medicare -- cuts that will further hurt middle class families and the poor. In other words, the Republican tax plan ostensibly increases the tax burden on middle- and low-income Americans while reducing the tax burden on corporations and the 1% -- under the theory that giving more money to economic elites, while adding a projected $1 trillion to the deficit, somehow trickles down to those less fortunate.

Economists have already said the economic promises of the Republican tax plan are smoke and mirrors , but adding more cuts to the social safety net amounts to a perfect storm. Most Americans see rampant inequality and poverty in our economy as a problem. The Republican tax plan sees it as a strategy on which to double down.

Since Trump began his campaign for the presidency, both the left and right have painted him as extreme. Progressives (myself included) have portrayed Trump as a radical departure from conventional politics, both because he lacks the experience or seriousness to do the job but also because he seems to embrace extremist ideology. Just consider his tweets last week reposting videos from Islamophobic extremists. Trump supporters, on the other hand, have portrayed their hero as anathema to the Republican establishment -- Trump is "telling it like it is" and "draining the swamp."

