(CNN) Beloved Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor died Monday evening at a hospital in Mumbai, India, a hospital spokesman said.

The 79-year-old actor had been battling chronic kidney disease , local media reported. His death was confirmed by Dr. Ram Narain, executive director at the Kokilaben Hospital.

Kapoor won immense popularity for his roles in Hindi films including "Jab jab Phool Khile" (When a Flower Blossoms), "Awara" (Vagabond), and "Kabhi Kabhie" (Sometimes), as well as his good looks.

Bollywood fans shared their memories and favorite pieces of Kapoor dialogue on social media Monday. Many described his death as the end of an era.

Shashi Kapoor's versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of those to offer his condolences, tweeting: