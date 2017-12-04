Story highlights Baby is born to a woman who had a successful uterus transplant

The world's first baby born from a transplanted uterus in Sweden in 2014

(CNN) A baby born at a Texas hospital is the first in the US to be birthed from a mother who had received a uterus transplant, according to the Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas.

The hospital has not revealed many details surrounding the birth, including when the baby boy was born. The patient and her family have also asked for privacy at this time, according to the hospital.

The first baby born as a result of a womb transplant in the United States lies in the neonatal unit at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Giuliano Testa, the principal investigator of the uterine transplant clinical trial at the hospital called the birth a "milestone" and "a beautiful moment of love and hope for a mother who had been told she would never be able to carry her own child," in a statement.

The transplant was carried out as part of a clinical trial to study new infertility treatment options for women who don't have a functioning uterus. This could be because the women were born without the organ, lost the uterus or has one that no longer functions.

It's an irreversible condition, called uterine factor infertility, affecting as many as 5% of women worldwide.