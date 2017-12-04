New Delhi hospital fires two doctors who mistakenly declared newborn dead

Story highlights Baby boy is in critical condition in another facility

Boy was one of twins; the second twin, a girl, was stillborn

New Delhi (CNN) An Indian hospital has fired two doctors fired for mistakenly declaring a newborn baby boy dead.

The baby was born at the Max Super Speciality Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, last Thursday but pronounced dead two hours later, the boy's grandfather, Praveen Malik, told CNN.

His mother had given birth to twins but the girl was declared stillborn.

The parents were on their way to a cremation ground when they noticed "some movements" inside one of the polythene bags that the hospital gave them with the babies' bodies.

"When we opened the bag, we found the boy breathing. I was shocked. I couldn't believe my eyes," Malik said.

Read More