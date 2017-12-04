Ad promises students 'You won't feel like you're in China when you're on our buses'

(CNN) At first glance, it looks like any other email touting travel deals.

In this case, it was a bus company offering its services to students of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It listed several "perks": fast boarding, no baggage fees, and refundable tickets.

But it was item No. 7 that stunned students and forced the company, Suburban Express , to apologize.

It said: "You won't feel like you're in China when you're on our buses."

