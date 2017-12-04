Story highlights Chapecoense beats Coritiba with late goal

Lifts Brazilian side to eighth in Serie A

Club lost 19 players in plane crash last year

(CNN) Just over a year since the plane crash that killed most of Chapecoense's players and staff, the Brazilian club's remarkable recovery continues.

A goal from Tulio de Melo in the fifth minute of stoppage time gave Chapecoense victory against Coritiba with the last kick of the game.

It means the reborn side finished eighth in Brazil's Série A to earn a place in the qualifying rounds of next season's Copa Libertadores -- the premier club competition in South American football.

The result came just a few days after a vigil was held at the Arena Conda to mark the one-year anniversary of the plane crash that killed 71 of the 77 people on board, including 19 of the club's first-team players.

Crowds gather at a ceremony in honor of the victims and survivors of the plane crash that devastated Chapecoense's football club last year.

