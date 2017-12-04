Story highlights Goalkeeper scores injury-time equalizer

Benevento draws 2-2 with AC Milan

Newly promoted side is bottom of Serie A

(CNN) He is the struggling team's goalkeeper, but his injury-time score sparked wild celebrations and left the opposition manager proclaiming that a knife wound would have been easier to tolerate.

Little wonder that Alberto Brignoli's historic 95th-minute leveler for little known Serie A side Benevento against Italian giant AC Milan made headlines.

Big-spending Milan was leading 2-1 against the league's bottom side when Brignoli made a hopeful dash into the opposition's box and headed home Danilo Cataldi's free kick.

'Goalkeeper's goal'

The goalkeeper's equalizer earned his team the first Serie A point in its history and ended a record-breaking run of 14 defeats. No team in the history of Europe's top five leagues has lost more games at the start of the season than the Serie A debutant.