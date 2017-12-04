10 arrested in Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case

(CNN) Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced the arrest of 10 suspects linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia Monday.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bombing in October after her vehicle exploded soon after she left her home in Bidnija, close to the town of Mosta, local media reported at the time.

Confirming the 10 arrests, Muscat added on Twitter that "authorities have all areas of interest under control since early this morning and searches are underway."

An additional 2 persons have been apprehended in #DaphneCaruanaGalizia murder probe, bringing total to 10 arrests. Authorities have all areas of interest under control since early this morning and searches are underway. — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 4, 2017

Earlier, government spokesman Kurt Farrugia had confirmed on Twitter that eight of the suspects are Maltese. Two further arrests were made later to take the number to 10.

All 8 possible suspects arrested in relation to Caruana Galizia murder are #Maltese - @JosephMuscat_JM — Kurt Farrugia (@KurtFarrugia) December 4, 2017

The death of Caruana Galizia, who had led the investigation into the Panama Papers and alleged corruption within political circles in Malta, rocked the country and caused consternation across Europe.

