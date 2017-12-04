(CNN) A Spanish judge has ruled the former Vice President of Catalonia and three other senior Catalan pro-independence leaders will remain in jail for their part in October's independence referendum, ruled illegal by Spain's top court.

The decision limits their ability to campaign in fresh regional elections are due to be held in Catalonia on December 21.

Former Vice President Oriol Junqueras, former Interior Minister Joaquim Forn, and the leaders of the Catalonia National Assembly (ANC) and Omnium Cultural, Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixar, face charges of sedition.

Six former cabinet members of the now disbanded Catalan parliament were released on bail of 100,000 euros (about $118,000.)

The former President of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont is due to appear in Brussels today for an extradition hearing to send him from Belgium to Spain, where he also faces trial.