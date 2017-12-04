Breaking News

'Frozen' short ending its run with 'Coco'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:43 AM ET, Mon December 4, 2017

Olaf from "Frozen" is the subject of a short film fans didn't love. "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" was running before showings of "Coco" and there was speculation the run was ended because of audience complaints. "Frozen" was more of a phenomenon. Here's a look at some of the interesting numbers the project racked up as of 2014.
The soundtrack for "Frozen," driven by such songs as "Let It Go" and "For the First Time in Forever," had sold 3 million copies by the summer of 2014, making it one of the top-performing albums of the year.
"Frozen" has also accumulated a box office tally of more than $1.27 billion, including $873 million internationally. That's a heck of a return on the film's budget, which was $150 million. The story was based on the Hans Christian Andersen tale "The Snow Queen."
"Frozen" spent two weekends as the US box office's No. 1 movie and 16 weeks in the top 10.
DVD and Blu-ray sales have been just as outstanding. The film has sold 7.6 million DVDs and another 6.5 million on Blu-ray.
The awards haven't just been financial. "Frozen" won two Oscars, including best animated feature. It was accepted by producer Peter Del Vecho and directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.
Robert Lopez, right, became the youngest EGOT recipient -- the winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony -- when he won the best original song Oscar for "Let It Go." He co-wrote the song with his wife, Kristen Anderson-Lopez.
The voices of Kristen Bell (Anna, left) and Idina Menzel (Elsa) are all over the "Frozen" soundtrack, which spent 13 weeks at the top of Billboard's album chart.
"Let It Go" proved the runaway hit of the film. The song has been dubbed into 43 languages.
Idina Menzel's version of "Let It Go" hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Five "Frozen" characters joined the ABC series "Once Upon a Time," including Elsa, who's played by Georgina Haig.
Disney quickly added the Anna and Elsa characters to its theme parks. The wait to meet the two got to be as long as six hours at Epcot and almost as long at Disneyland.
Type " 'Let It Go' parodies" into Google, and the search engine will return 29,900,000 results. There aren't that many parodies -- fortunately -- but there are definitely hundreds, including "A Frozen Father" (above).
Story highlights

  • Showings ending as of December 8
  • Fans have complained about the short

(CNN)No, fans did not love "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," but that's not reportedly why the short is being pulled from theaters.

EW reports the Disney short film, which has been screening before Pixar's acclaimed new animated film "Coco," was always meant to have a short run.
But the ending of showings as of December 8 led some to speculate it was because fans have been panning it.
    "The Olaf's Frozen short movie before COCO was a torture to my eyes," actor Ashish Chanchlani tweeted. "It was a slow poison getting on my nerves. One of the worst things Disney has ever made."
    According to Mashable, "The Frozen short has been especially problematic for a number of reasons."
    "Length is the biggest issue, of course, since the actual movie doesn't start until 40 minutes after the advertised time, between trailers, ads, and Olaf," the publication reported. "That's a lot of extra sitting around for an audience comprised primarily of kids expecting a story about music and family, set against the backdrop of Mexico's Dia de los Muertos."
    "Coco," which follows the adventures of a little boy trying to return to his family after he is accidentally transported to the land of the dead, is winning both awards and fans at the box office.
    It most recently snagged the New York Film Critics Circle award for best animated film.
    The 2013 film "Frozen," which featured Olaf the snowman, was wildly popular and grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide.