Lin-Manuel Miranda getting second act as dad

(CNN) Lin-Manuel Miranda may have just made the most low-key baby announcement ever.

On Sunday, the "Hamilton" creator tweeted some photos from the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards red carpet, with his wife, Vanessa Nadal, sporting what appeared to be a baby bump.

It led one fan to ask him via Twitter "is v..?" to which Miranda replied, "Oh hell yeah."

Oh hell yeah. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 3, 2017

Miranda married Nadal, a scientist and an attorney, in 2010.

They are parents to a 3-year-old son, Sebastian.

