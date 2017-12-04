Lin-Manuel Miranda getting second act as dad

Growing celebrity families
Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the hit musical "Hamilton," and his wife Vanessa Nadal are expecting their second child. The couple married in 2010 and have a a three-year-old son, Sebastian.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced in November that baby no. 2 is on its way. Daughter Luna was born in April 2016.
Singer Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah revealed that they secretly married in July 2017 while on vacation and are expecting their first child in Spring 2018.
Hamzi Hijazi and actress Jaime Pressly welcomed twins Leo and Lenon in October she announced on her Instagram account. Pressly has a 10 year-old son with a former boyfriend.
Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner Stone, on October 1. The pair announced in April that they were expecting.
Makeup mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott are expecting a child together, two sources close to the family confirmed to CNN. It will be the first for Jenner, 20. She is due in February.
"Breaking Bad " star Aaron Paul and filmmaker wife Lauren Parsekian announced in September that they are expecting their first child. The pair married in 2013.
Designer and TV personality Lauren Conrad welcomed a son with husband William Tell on July 5. Liam James Tell is the first child for Conrad and Tell who married in 2014.
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, a son, in June.
Bristol Palin is now the mother of three. The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant gave birth in May to her second daughter with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin also has a son from a previous relationship.
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder on July 25. The couple married in April 2015.
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. Son Beau Dean was born in April and joined the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock in April 2016..