Kristen Bell to be first host in SAG Awards history

(CNN) The SAG Awards is taking a new approach to its ceremony this year with help from Kristen Bell.

The "Bad Moms" star has signed on to be the award show's first-ever host, the organization announced Monday.

"This has been a year in which assumptions have been challenged, stereotypes have been shattered, and precedents have been broken," executive producer Kathy Connell said in a statement. "We decided to capture the cultural mood by casting aside one of our own traditions, and we're thrilled to have such a talented performer like Bell help us do so."

This will be Bell's first solo award show hosting gig.

She previously co-hosted the 2014 Independent Spirit Awards alongside Fred Armisen and also filled in as host for Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night program.

