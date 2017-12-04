(CNN) Netflix has decided to move forward with the final season of "House of Cards" without Kevin Spacey, a source familiar with the decision tells CNN.

Production on the eight-episode sixth season had been hold due to allegations of sexual misconduct made against Spacey.

Production will resume in early 2018, the source said.

Actor Anthony Rapp was the first person to make allegations against Spacey.

Rapp, who appears on CBS's "Star Trek: Discovery," alleged in a story by Buzzfeed published in late October that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him at a party in 1986. Rapp was 14 years old at the time.