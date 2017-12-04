Ed Sheeran reveals a Beyoncé secret

Story highlights Song dropped Thursday

Sheeran talked of what he learned from her

(CNN) When it came time for Ed Sheeran to collaborate with Beyoncé, it wasn't as simple as him calling her up.

The "Shape of You" singer talked to Entertainment Tonight about how his duet with Beyoncé, "Perfect," came to be.

"I have an email address that I email that actually changes every week," he said of how he communicates with the superstar singer.

That's right. Beyoncé probably has better layers of security to get to her than some heads of state.

Sheeran said the plans for the ballad, which dropped last Thursday, have been in the works since May and had a bit of a delay because of a big life event.

