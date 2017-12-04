Garrison Keillor's successor addresses scandal

Story highlights Thile opened the show talking Keillor

He said spoke of "a national movement"

(CNN) During this weekend's episode of "A Prairie Home Companion," host Chris Thile addressed the elephant in the room.

"Before we begin the show today, I want to take a moment to address something which you've probably heard about by now, which is NPR severing ties with Garrison Keillor over allegations of inappropriate behavior," Thile said. "This is, of course, heartbreaking news."

Keillor, the creator of "A Prairie Home Companion," had long been a fixture on public radio.

Last week, Minnesota Public Radio said it was terminating its contracts with Keillor and his private media companies, citing "allegations of his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him."

