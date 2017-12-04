CNN 10 - December 5, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

December 5, 2017

As the Trump Administration considers moving a U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, we're explaining the significance of the potential decision. Also featured today is an update on the U.S. government's restrictions on people traveling to the U.S. from eight other countries. And we're examining the debate over President Trump's announcement to reduce the size of two national monuments in Utah.

TRANSCRIPT

