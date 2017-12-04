North Korea missile: Inconsistencies spotted in Hwasong-15 images

(CNN) The photographs North Korean state media released of last week's Hwasong-15 nighttime missile test appear to have been tampered with, an analyst told CNN.

Marco Langbroek, a space expert who tracks North Korea's missile program, told CNN he noticed something strange about the stars in images taken from opposite sides of the missile launch.

"You should see constellations that are opposites in the sky. That is not the case," he said.

Langbroek determined the direction of the photo based on the shape of the plumes of smoke coming from the rocket engine.

More evidence of tampered #Hwasong15 imagery: two images, mirrors of each other (look at exhaust plume, lack of number on missile body 2nd image) so opposite viewpoints. Yet starfield in background both south-southeast, Orion and Canis major (but with Sirius missing!) @planet4589 pic.twitter.com/ZqfygbOwFa

Langbroek, who is based in the Dutch city of Leiden, said he's been studying the photos since they were released by North Korean state media last week.

Something was off; to shoot stars, photographers use a longer exposure to more let light in. However, the longer exposure means that movement is captured as a blur.

When photographing a missile at night, photographers would use a wide-open aperture and fast shutter speed to capture the missile's rapid ascent. Stars wouldn't show up that clearly in an image, even in North Korea, where there's very low light pollution.

"They looked so crisp, that just didn't seem right to me," said Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics who corresponds with Langbroek.

So, I just discovered that the North Koreans DID tamper with their #Hwasong15 launch photo's! Two images from clearly same viewpoint, but dramatically different star backgrounds! Orion (Southeast) versus Andromeda (Northwest)! @planet4589 pic.twitter.com/ZzhFa3HwaM — Dr Marco Langbroek (@Marco_Langbroek) December 4, 2017

Not all the images appear to be tampered with, Langbroek said.

One shot of the Hwasong-15 erected before launch shows the stars in the background, but also shows blurry individuals in the bottom-right corner, a sign that a long exposure was used to capture the night sky.

This image provided North Korean government on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, shows what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile. It appears to use a long exposure to capture the stars.

The concern with aesthetics could explain why North Korea may have tampered with its missile photos. The starry background helps highlight the missile and give it an ethereal quality, giving the photograph some texture that a near pitch-black background would not.

But the enhancements could also throw off those who study North Korea's missile program.

North Korea has conducted most of this year's missiles tests during daylight hours, and background landmarks help analysts locate exactly where a missile was launched.

That's an important data point that helps experts calculate everything from range to payload.

Using stars to locate where a missile was launched is much more difficult.

"Stars just don't look that different a few miles apart, and we have no reason to disbelieve that this launch was from the Pyongsong region north of Pyongyang," McDowell said.

By conducting the launch at night and altering backgrounds, it's possible that Pyongyang was trying to throw everyone off.

Jeffrey Lewis, a nuclear weapons expert at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, said on his latest podcast his team will use forensic software to lighten the nighttime images for clues. When asked about Langbroek's findings, Lewis told CNN they are still running the images.

But McDowell believes the images were only edited for aesthetics because the missile itself does not appear to have been altered.

"I don't think we've seen any evidence of that, so it looks like they just cut out a star background and put it on to make it look cool," he said.