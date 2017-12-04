Cathay Pacific crew saw North Korean missile from plane, airline says

Hong Kong (CNN)The crew of a Cathay Pacific flight from San Francisco to Hong Kong saw what they believed was a North Korean ballistic missile re-entering the Earth's atmosphere, the airline said Monday.
Cathay said in a statement that it had been in contact with relevant authorities, industry bodies and other airlines about the incident, and at the moment there were no plans to change flight routes.
"Though the flight was far from the event location, the crew advised Japan ATC (Air Traffic Control) according to procedures. Operation remained normal and was not affected," the statement said.
"We remain alert and review the situation as it evolves."
North Korea fired what is believed to be the biggest and most powerful missile in its arsenal last Wednesday, the Hwasong 15, after a weeks-long lull in testing.
United States Defense Secretary James Mattis said shortly after the missile was launched that the missile demonstrated North Korea may have the ability to hit "everywhere in the world."
The Hwasong-15 flew 4,475 kilometers (2,800 miles) in the sky, spending 53 minutes in the air, before splashing down in waters off the coast of Japan, North Korea said. The figures tallied with estimates released by Japan and South Korea.