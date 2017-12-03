Photos: 2017 supermoon around the world The moon rises behind the Uppatasanti Pagoda seen in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. It was the only supermoon of the year and the first of three consecutive supermoons. The next two will occur on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31. Hide Caption 1 of 9

The supermoon rises over a highway near Yangon, Myanmar. The lunar phenomenon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to Earth. Hide Caption 2 of 9

The supermoon is seen behind a minaret in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Hide Caption 3 of 9

The supermoon rises above Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire, England. Hide Caption 4 of 9

The year's only supermoon is bright behind the clouds above the Castle of Corigliano, in Calabria, southern Italy. Hide Caption 5 of 9

The moon rises in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty sitting atop the Liberty Building in downtown Buffalo, N.Y. Hide Caption 6 of 9

The moon rises behind the US Capitol in Washington, DC, viewed from Arlington, Virginia. Hide Caption 7 of 9

The iconice winidmill in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is illuminated by the supermoon. The moon is at its closest point to Earth, making the moon appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual. Hide Caption 8 of 9