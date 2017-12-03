Max Boot: Trump 'making me feel like a foreigner' in my own country

Story highlights Boot says his opposition to Trump has made him the target of anti-Semitic attacks.

He warns Trump and his advisers are "redefining American identity"

(CNN) Author and foreign policy analyst Max Boot feels President Donald Trump is making him feel like a "foreigner" in his own country.

"He's making me feel like an outsider, a Russian, a Jew, an immigrant," Boot told CNN's Fareed Zakaria.

"Anything but kind of a normal mainstream American, because of the way that he is dividing us and balkanizing us and seems to be catering to this white nationalist agenda."

Boot, an American citizen who emigrated from Russia to the Unites States at the age of 6, said he's always considered America his "very own country" until now.

