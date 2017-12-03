(CNN) New York's Metropolitan Opera suspended former music director James Levine on Sunday pending an internal investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the famed conductor.

The New York Times reported that three men had come forward to accuse Levine, now 74, of sexually abusing them decades ago, including during the early period of his conducting career at the Met.

CNN has attempted to reach Levine and his manager, Tim Fox, but has not yet heard back. The New York Times says that when, "told of the accusations, a spokesman for Mr. Levine did not comment on Sunday night."

The Met said on Saturday that it had engaged outside resources to determine if allegations are true. In the meantime, the prestigious performing arts center said it had canceled Levine's scheduled performances, including a highly anticipated new production of Puccini's "Tosca" starting New Year's Eve.

"While we await the results of the investigation, based on these new news reports, the Met has made the decision to act now," said Peter Gelb, Met General Manager. "This is a tragedy for anyone whose life has been affected."

Read More