(CNN) It began with the familiar dramatic scene: A series of bright flashes chased each other around the condemned stadium, emitting dozens of plumes of smoke.

And then ... nothing. As the smoke cleared, Detroit's famed Silverdome was still standing.

Explosions went off Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The mayor's office in Pontiac, where the Silverdome is located, said it had been informed by the company responsible for the demolition that only the kicker charges detonated, meaning the implosion did not take place.

"Although we're waiting for a final assessment from the Adamo Group, we have been informed by them that eight shape charges didn't go off on the main columns," Mayor Deirdre Waterman said in a statement.

Waterman praised the camaraderie of those who had gathered to share their memories of the Silverdome. "It was great to see so many people who came out to witness what was expected to be a partial implosion of the upper metal ring of the Silverdome as the start of an estimated 9 -- 12 month process of demolition," she said.