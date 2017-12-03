Story highlights Mikaela Shiffrin scores first downhill win

American, 22, a slalom specialist

Lindsey Vonn 12th

(CNN) She is known as a slalom specialist, but Mikaela Shiffrin can add speed machine to her glittering resume with a first World Cup downhill victory in Lake Louise.

Shiffrin electric in Lake Louise downhill despite power outage https://t.co/UQqhxzJN4N pic.twitter.com/l8MpRQlIJa — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) December 3, 2017

The 22-year-old, the Olympic slalom champion and winner of the last three slalom World Championships, bagged her first speed win a day after claiming her first downhill podium place on the same course.

Shiffrin triumphed in one minute 27.55 seconds to beat Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg by 0.13 seconds with Switzerland's Michelle Gisin (1:27.72) third.

Lindsey Vonn, who crashed in Friday's Lake Louise downhill, skied with a brace on her right knee and finished tied 12th.

Read More