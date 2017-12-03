Trump slams DOJ and FBI in weekend tweetstorm

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump spent the weekend firing off tweets that took aim at the Department of Justice and the FBI in the wake of the guilty plea by his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

"I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI," Trump tweeted Saturday morning. "He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!"

The tweet raised questions as to whether Trump knew Flynn had lied to the FBI when he fired him in February. And on Sunday, Trump's personal lawyer, John Dowd, said he was the person who drafted it.

Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador during the transition and disclosed that he is cooperating with the special counsel's office in its Russia investigation.

The President also zeroed-in on the FBI and the Justice Department for not being harsher in its investigation of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's handling of emails while secretary of state.