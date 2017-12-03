(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell changed his tone Sunday on whether he thought Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore should be in the Senate, saying he would "let the people of Alabama make the call" in the state's special election December 12.

On ABC's "This Week," McConnell said that if Moore wins, the Senate Ethics Committee would have to consider the allegations against him.

"I think we're going to let the people of Alabama decide a week from Tuesday who they want to send to the Senate, and then we'll address the matter appropriately," McConnell said.

Referring to the committee, the Kentucky Republican added: "I'm confident they'll come up with the right conclusion."

Last month, McConnell said he believed several women who have accused Moore of pursuing relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, saying he should "step aside." McConnell also told reporters in the past that the Republican Party was looking to see if a "write-in" option could be successful.