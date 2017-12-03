Who is KT McFarland?

Story highlights McFarland was deputy to former national security adviser Flynn

CNN reported she spoke with the special counsel team, and Democrats are calling for her to testify before Congress

Washington (CNN) As the investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election continue, another former Trump official is making her way into headlines.

Two top Democrats on Sunday called for testimony from former Trump transition official KT McFarland after reports showed that she and incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn discussed his communications with Russia during the presidential transition process.

The call for testimony came as the latest development for McFarland, who last year went from Fox News to President Donald Trump's national security team and now awaits a diplomatic post in Singapore.

Weeks after the election last year, the Trump team announced McFarland would serve as Flynn's deputy on the National Security Council.

"So proud & honored to have KT McFarland as part of our National Security team. She will help us #MAGA," former Gen. Flynn tweeted last year, adding the hashtag acronym for Make America Great Again.

