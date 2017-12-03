Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, John Dowd, confirmed to CNN on Sunday that he wrote a tweet for the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account about the firing of former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"The tweet was a paraphrase of Ty Cobb's statement yesterday," Dowd told CNN. "I refer you to (former FBI Director James) Comey's testimony before Congress about FBI view of Flynn's answers."

However, Cobb's statement on Friday does not say anything about Flynn's lies to the FBI being a factor in his firing.

The @realDonaldTrump tweet raised immediate questions on whether Trump knew Flynn had lied to the FBI when he fired him in February.

"...just couldn't resist commenting on Flynn," Walter Shaub, the former director of the United States Office of Government Ethics, tweeted. "Are you ADMITTING you knew Flynn had lied to the FBI when you asked Comey to back off Flynn?"

California Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, tweeted , "If that is true, Mr. President, why did you wait so long to fire Flynn? Why did you fail to act until his lies were publicly exposed? And why did you pressure Director Comey to "let this go?"

Comey said in testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee that Trump pressed him to end the investigation into Flynn. Trump continues to deny this, and on Sunday morning sent a tweet calling it a "Comey lie."