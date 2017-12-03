Silverdome, the stadium that refused to die

Mike Downey is a former Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune and Detroit Free Press columnist and a frequent contributor to CNN. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Boom went the dynamite, but, no, Michigan's Silverdome just wouldn't blow.

Sunday was demolition day for the outdated, dilapidated mausoleum of a stadium in a Detroit suburb that also bears the name of a dead automobile, Pontiac. Doom for the dome. But when the dust in Pontiac settled, the Silverdome was still standing there, like a hard-headed prizefighter unwilling to be knocked down.

For various reasons, America's big, costly stadiums keep being replaced by bigger, costlier stadiums. Some are just plain old. Others are just poorly built. Sometimes, a wealthy owner of a team that plays games simply wants a larger playpen. So the "obsolete" place ends up being imploded, blown into a million atoms and particles like the planet Krypton, as was supposed to be the case Sunday morning with a stadium where Detroit's players no longer play.

I spent several years living 10 minutes from this edifice, a half-hour's drive or so from downtown Motor City. I spent quite a few Sundays and Thanksgiving Days there, watching the Detroit Lions play football on their way to not winning another championship. I saw Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers win a Super Bowl there. I saw Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons play basketball there. In late 1981, I went to a concert by the Rolling Stones there, figuring that Mick Jagger and his band mates were old dudes and might not perform much longer.

The Who, Elvis, Aerosmith, the Jacksons, Springsteen, Metallica and local material girl Madonna were just a few of the acts who entertained at that Michigan monolith after it opened for business in 1975. The stadium was host to a 1987 "Wrestlemania" event featuring Hulk Hogan that drew a crowd of more than 93,000 . Even the appearance of incredible hulk Donald J. Trump at a "Wrestlemania" 20 years later in downtown Detroit did not attract that big an audience, although he probably would insist that it did.

