(CNN) It will be a birthday that Daniel Abt will never forget.

For most of his Formula E career he has watched his Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler teammate Lucas di Grassi take the plaudits, but at Sunday's Hong Kong ePrix it was Abt who stood tallest on the podium.

The German driver looked destined to finish runner-up in the second race at the opening weekend of the 2017/18 Formula E season as Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing's rookie driver, led the way for much of the race.

But disaster struck for the Italian with two laps remaining as he spun his car allowing Abt through to take the checkered flag moments later.

Abt, who was celebrating his 25th birthday on Sunday, had been on the podium four times during the three previous seasons, but never on the top step.

This is where it all went wrong for @edomortara 😔 #HKEPrix pic.twitter.com/W0jV3lGSlN — FIA Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) December 3, 2017

