Daniel Abt stripped of maiden Formula E win

After taking the checkered flag in Sunday's Hong Kong ePrix, the German driver was subsequently disqualified after a post-race inspection of his car revealed breaches of the sport's technical and sporting regulations.

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler are appealing the decision.

The ruling means that Mahindra Racing's Felix Rosenqvist who finished second in the race has been promoted to first with Formula E rookie Edoardo Mortara taking second place for the Venturi team.

Mitch Evans, who finished fourth takes the final podium spot -- his first in the sport and also a first for Panasonic Jaguar Racing.

Abt trailed long-time race leader Mortara before the Swiss-born driver spun his car with two laps to go.

The costly mistake saw him overtaken by both Abt and Rosenqvist.

The revised race result means that Sam Bird now heads the drivers' championship with 35 points.

Bird is two points ahead of Techeetah's Jean-Eric Vergne with Rosenqvist now third in the standings on 29 points. Mortara is five points further back and Evans is now joint fifth with Nick Heidfeld on 15 points.

Abt's disqualification also means that 2015/16 champion Sebastien Buemi, who originally finished 11th in Sunday's race, moves up to 10th and claims his first point of the season.